Vans kicks off Super Bowl LI at Midtown sneaker shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston prides itself on being a colorful city and local businesses are using Super Bowl week as an opportunity to show off their goods.

Eight One in Midtown did just that Monday night when they transformed the sneaker shop into party venue. Sneaker heads filled the shop to admire the one-of-a-kind art work of local artists who combined their talent with a love of shoes. Houston favorites like Donkeeboy, Robert Hodge and Adrian Guerrero joined several other artists to create custom Van shoes for charity.

The silent auction proceeds benefited the Houston Children's Charity and people were happy to help. If football isn't really your thing, the local Game City Showcase committee has put together a list of awesome Super Bowl events that focus more on the arts, music and fashion the city has to offer and best of all, they're all free!