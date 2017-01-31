Victoria mosque will rise from the ashes, thanks to GoFundMe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICTORIA, Texas - Members of a Victoria mosque that nearly burned to the ground have renewed faith in the power of prayer -- and the Internet. A GoFundMe account set up for the Victoria Islamic Center has raised more than $950,000; that seems to be enough to rise from the ashes, and rise they will!

The money is pouring in from all over the world, along with messages of support.

"Some of these cities I've never really heard of,” said Omar Rachid as he read some of the messages from donors. "We stand with you - from friends in Massachusetts. I'm sorry. I hope this helps. I support you."

Rachid's GoFundMe campaign began just hours after the mosque was nearly destroyed Saturday. Since then, they've more than passed their goal of $850,000.

"We believe that the construction is going to cost every bit of that and probably close to a million dollars," Rachid said.

The money is needed to rebuild a new home for the 150-member congregation. Rachid believes the mosque provides more than just a place of worship, it also provides a sense of identity. Thanks to the generosity of more than 19,000 strangers, both will be preserved.

"It restores our hope and it also restores our sense of belonging," Rachid said.

As to what caused the fire, the FBI, the ATF and the Texas Rangers have faith they'll find out. But thanks to GoFundMe, the congregation never lost faith in the kindness of others.