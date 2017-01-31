What’s up with low-flying helicopters in Houston?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Just inside the Galleria, occupants on the 13th floor of an office building spot a low flying helicopter. The helicopters belong to the National Nuclear Security Administration, which has been conducting low-altitude missions to measure radiation levels around the big game.

Elsewhere the concern of Super Bowl LI security is real.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says, “You're going to see a lot of officers in uniform and DOD assets and dogs sweeping everything outside the parameter. You won't be seeing the plain clothes officers, the undercover officers. You won't be seeing the cameras and the technologies we will be utilizing.”