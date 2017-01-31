× Wounded Warriors to face NFL alumni in charity game at Delmar Stadium

HOUSTON — If you’re in the mood for some football, don’t stop short with just watching Super Bowl 51. There’s another big game happening in Houston Wednesday at the Delmar High School football stadium.

Grego and several other celebrities will be participating in the Wounded Warriors football game Wednesday to benefit the countless men and women who have risked their lives at the frontline.

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Football team is composed of 30 men and women who lost a limb while serving in the U.S. military in Iraq or Afghanistan. The team will be playing against more than 40 alumni of the NFL, Texas A&M University, University of Houston and the University of Texas.

Hosted by Fox Sports correspondent Spencer Tillman, ESPN’s Kenny Mayne and four-time Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier, the game will feature several NFL stars and celebrities including special guest U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

The game will also include raffle prizes, complimentary autographs and photo opportunities.

Adult admission is only $10 while HISD students, children and military members get in free.

The game starts at 6 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to WWAFT and other initiatives for disabled veterans in Houston.