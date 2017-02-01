× George H.W. Bush to do Super Bowl 51 coin flip

HOUSTON— George H.W. Bush has accepted the NFL’s invitation to do the Super Bowl 51 coin flip, the family’s spokesperson announced Wednesday on Twitter.

It’ll be great to see the 92-year-old former president healthy and out on the field this Super Bowl Sunday after the nation spent weeks waiting for him to be released from Houston Methodist Hospital. Bush was admitted Jan. 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia and was discharged Jan. 30.

His wife, Barbara Bush had also been hospitalized with the same illnesses for a short stint and has since been released. So far, the family said the couple has been in good health.