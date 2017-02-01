George H.W. Bush to do Super Bowl 51 coin flip

Former US President George H. W. Bush points to his wife Barbara Bush during an event in the East Room of the White House July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Obama hosted former US President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush to honor the 5000th Daily Point of Light Award which is a program started in response to Bush's call for volunteerism. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
HOUSTON— George H.W. Bush has accepted the NFL’s invitation to do the Super Bowl 51 coin flip, the family’s spokesperson announced Wednesday on Twitter.
It’ll be great to see the 92-year-old former president healthy and out on the field this Super Bowl Sunday after the nation spent weeks waiting for him to be released from Houston Methodist Hospital. Bush was admitted Jan. 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia and was discharged Jan. 30.
His wife, Barbara Bush had also been hospitalized with the same illnesses for a short stint and has since been released. So far, the family said the couple has been in good health.