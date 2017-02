× Home invasion leaves one man dead in West Houston

WEST HOUSTON — Two men were shot in a deadly home invasion at an apartment complex in West Houston.

This all happened around 8pm on Wild Indigo street. Police say an unknown number of suspects busted into an apartment and then began shooting. One male was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The other male drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are still searching for the suspects.