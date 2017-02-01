Katy High School student detained in Chicago refugee shelter due to travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas - A Katy High School student from Jordan is being detained in a Chicago refugee resettlement shelter and his older brother blames President Donald Trump.

Mohammad Abu Khadra, 16, went to Jordan last week to renew his visa. But when he flew back to Houston`s Bush airport Saturday, customs agents wouldn't let him through. After about 48 hours in the Houston airport, Mohammad was transferred to Chicago where he has limited communication. This is in the wake of Trump's executive order suspending Syrian refugee admissions and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"The lines of communication are very narrow," immigration attorney Anisa Thobhani said. "We're concerned to make sure that he's okay and that he knows that there's people working to make sure that he comes home."

Mohammad lives here with his older brother Rami, who's been in the U.S. for five years and has a green card. Their native Jordan is not on the president's ban list, and his younger brother is not a refugee. The family is frustrated.

"We're trying to work with the family and get them all the proof necessary. Identifications, and anything else that they might require to insure that he's able to come out as soon as possible."

The travel ban is also causing major grief for a former U.S. serviceman born in Iraq. Before the ban was in place, Mike Hager returned to Iraq from Michigan with several family members, including his mom.

According to Hager, she lived in the U.S. for 21 years and had a green card.

When his mom got sick, the family tried to return from Iraq, but only Hager was allowed to. His sick mom was turned away, only to be sent back to an Iraq hospital where she died one day later.

Hager believes she would have survived, if not for the travel ban. "We put our lives on the line. I got shot twice in Iraq in Falujah. And I sacrificed all my life to this country. Now I'm coming over here with my family not with me.”

Now, grieving alone, Hager has no idea when he'll see family again— just when he needs them the most.