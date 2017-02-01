Mayor Turner, rap legend OG Ron C turn Super Bowl focus to local music scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — While tons of fans are filling their time with football fun, there's a lot of other talents being showcased during Super Bowl week as well.

On Tuesday night, rap legend and Swishahouse co-founder OG Ron C joined forces with music know-it-all Ky Meyer to put together a media mixer that was all about networking and highlighting the city's abundance of talent.

The night's special guest was Mayor Sylvester Turner, and he too stressed the importance of tapping into Houston's pool of music makers before turning to other major cities.