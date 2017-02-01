Rex Tillerson confirmed to be secretary of state

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee January 11, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Tillerson is expected to face tough questions regarding his ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson Wednesday to be secretary of state by a vote of 56-43. The former ExxonMobil chief executive was criticized by Democrats and Republicans because of his alleged closed ties to top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. But in the end, all Republicans voted for his confirmation, as did four members of the Democratic caucus.