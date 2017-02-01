Scientists discover long-lost continent Mauritius

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA — Researchers have found proof of a long-lost continent sitting at the bottom of the Indian Ocean. Scientists at the University of the Witwatersand say the massive piece of land was literally swallowed up by the ocean more than 80 million years ago.

The discovery was made by analyzing rocks on the small island nation of Mauritius, which sits on top of the continent.

"What we found in Mauritius by studying the volcanic rocks there was zircons that were extremely old," said Professor Lewis Ashwal. "This is a very surprising result because they really shouldn't be there."

Researchers say the lost continent was created when India broke away from Africa billions of years ago.