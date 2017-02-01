Swastikas found painted on multiple residences in Sienna Plantation neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the vandals who spray painted swastikas on multiple residences in the Sienna Plantation neighborhood.

Deputies said on Sunday, someone placed a “Trump” sign on a resident’s wooden fence with a swastika symbol spray painted on it.

Then on Tuesday, another resident found spray painted swastikas on their property, as well as the fence in front of the Sienna Plantation Home Owners Association building.

“A swastika will always be a symbol representing hatred,” said Sheriff Troy E. Nehls. “This kind of childish behavior will not be tolerated. What the person or persons responsible for this vandalism may not realize is that when we find them, they will be put in jail and could be charged a hefty fine on top of that. Can they say it is worth it then?”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at (281) 342-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online.