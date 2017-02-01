Texans No. 99 returns! JJ Watt’s motivated after shortened season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt says he feels great and is fully cleared for football activities as 2017 begins.

Last year wasn't the season Watt wanted.

Three surgeries for a variety of injuries, most notably two on his back, caused him to have a shortened season. After only playing in the first three games, he's been recovering from back surgery.

"I feel very good about where we are in the process right now," Watt said while speaking at Gatorade's GX Gym Downtown. "I feel very good knowing that I have many months ahead until next season to be able to continue to grow and build."

Watt says he's changed and tweaked his training activities, trying to be smarter in his approach. So far, he feels it's worked as he expects to take part in off-season training with the Texans in April. It's all part of his quest to get back to form.

"It's not like I'm just out here trying to come back and be a football player again. I'm still trying to continue to capitalize on what I was before and be even better than I was before. So, it's always about being the best version of you that you can be and if I'm not trying to be the best player ever than I'm doing everyone a disservice."

Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and will be 28 years old when next season starts.