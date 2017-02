Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- Just because you can't make it to the Big Game, doesn't mean you can't experience it and all its glory!

The George R. Brown Convention Center, in downtown Houston, has been taken over by the NFL Experience Driven by Genesis.

Inside is like a sports fan's amusement park! You'll score autographs, merchandise, a glimpse at the Lombardi Trophy and even get "drafted" into the NFL.

We sent EyeOpener Host, Maggie Flecknoe, inside to experience it all.