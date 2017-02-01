HOUSTON — It was an evening of fun, community and good ole' American football! Dozens of NFL alumni and other celebrities gathered at HISD's Delmar Stadium Wednesday night to play against the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team— including our very own Grego! The flag football match is organized each year to honor and benefit the men and women injured — but whose spirits were far from broken — while protecting the American people.
Wounded Warrior Super Bowl game enjoys another successful year in H-town
