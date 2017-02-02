Beyonce’s baby bump photo album goes viral, giving birth to dozens of hilarious memes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beyonce’s big belly reveal on Instagram announcing she’s pregnant with twins got plenty of insta-likes. Within 30 minutes, her “garden variety” photo generated more than 1.2 million likes. That figure doubled within the first hour.

Can’t get enough of Queen Bey? Not to worry, she’s posted more pics from the shoot calling the photo album "I Have Three Hearts.”

The series includes two "Birth of Venus" like nude shots and there are plenty of soon-to-be big sis, Blue Ivy, with mommy’s new bump. Plus, what kind of photo shoot would it be without props? Most pregnant women find it comfy to lounge around on top of cars, right? The pictures of Bey underwater are sure to take your breath away.

But you know, as nice as it is for the Carters to share this news and their pictures with the world, it wouldn’t really be news without a few memes. They’ve gone viral just like the announcement.

Like the one with former president George W. Bush and the caption, “Who wore it better?” Or megaphone lady so we know just how big this announcement is. Love the one saying this news is the best way to start Black History Month.

But perhaps the best meme features dear old dad. After all, Jay Z had something to do with the two buns in Bey’s oven!