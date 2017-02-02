California parole board recommends freedom for convicted killer from Manson family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - One of America's most notorious 'killer cults,' the Manson family could have a convicted killer released soon.

A California parole board has awarded Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis another chance to be set free, even though his previous four chances were blocked by California governors.

The 74-year-old is serving a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of a Hollywood stuntman and a musician.

Davis once said of the killings, "I wanted to be Charlie's favorite guy."

Although Davis was not involved in the infamous Tate-Labianca murders from the summer of '69, Sharon Tate's sister Debra Tate has attended Davis' parole hearings, demanding he stay behind bars.

Tate has said some of Davis' past actions, like attempting to make a weapon from a kitchen spoon, should be enough to keep the killer locked up.

But she's afraid the governor will "release this very dangerous inmate into a free society."

All this comes on the heels of cult leader Charles Manson returning to prison last month after a brief stint in the hospital.

"Everyday, every reality is a new reality," Manson once said.

At 82, Manson has a long wait until his next parole hearing, which isn't scheduled until 2027!

Just last October, Manson family member Tex Watson was again denied parole.

Watson was convicted for some of the most gruesome killings in the Manson murder spree, including the savage attack on pregnant actress Sharon Tate in her Hollywood Hills home.

Now the world waits to see if Davis will become the first ever Manson member to go free solely for good behavior.