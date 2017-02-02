Closing Comments: Super Bowl LI ticket prices out the roof!

Posted 7:10 PM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 07:21PM, February 2, 2017

HOUSTON — Both visitors and residents alike are coming out to the Super Bowl LI week events in strong numbers, however many will not have a seat at the big game Sunday. Should Super Bowl game tickets be so far out of reach? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at CW39Houston on all three platforms.