Club Nomadic is open and ready to rock

HOUSTON - Club Nomadic is party central for Super Bowl LI. Everybody and their brother will be flooding the Sawyer Yard Art District because Club Nomadic is officially open and ready to rock!

It wasn`t easy since it was a mad dash to the end trying to secure all the permits.

You better dress to impress! According to the venue's website the dress code is super strict. So guys, you might want to leave your Air Jordans at home.

If you`re looking for a place to park, then good luck to you because if you aren’t there already you might be out of luck.

The EA Sports Bowl kicks things off Thursday night with the Chainsmokers and Sam Hunt. Bruno Mars hits the stage Friday night and Taylor Swift takes over on Saturday.