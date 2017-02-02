Houston-based Waffle Bus food truck gaining national recognition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — H-Town's own Waffle Bus food truck is gaining national attention with a modern twist to an ole' breakfast favorite. The Waffle Bus is a chicken and waffle food truck that is a heavy hitter for Superbowl Fans and college students.

A menu favorite is the Buttermilk Chicken & Waffle, which is seasoned with spicy dressing and topped with crispy waffle fries. The line at the Waffle Bus is always worth the wait, especially when you get to enjoy fresh and tasty food.

Celebrities such as Usher, Bun B and Slim Thug have all been along the Waffle Bus. General Manager Danny Pham is looking forward to more celebs for Superbowl Week!

The Waffle Bus has been featured on the Food Network, the Cooking Channel, Eat Street, and Carnival Eats.