Lady Gaga isn’t giving away her Super Bowl halftime game plan just yet

HOUSTON — Just like the Super Bowl coaches, Lady Gaga isn't going to give away much of her game plan for Super Bowl LI.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime Show performer didn't divulge which songs she'd include in her 13 minute set when she met with the media Thursday.

"I want to keep the show as much a surprise as possible," the starlet said. "I will say it's a tremendously athletic show"

That response came off a question from Olympic champion, and Spring's very own, Simone Biles. The gymnast tried to see if Lady Gaga would be doing any aerial routines. The performer didn't give anything away, but admitted she wanted something "high adrenaline."

"When you're watching football, you're watching guys crash into each other, some real strategizing happening," Lady Gaga said. "It's a pretty intense situation. I didn't want the halftime show to take a dip, so it's gonna be a good time."

This is the second straight year Lady Gaga will be performing at the Super Bowl. Last year, she delivered a memorable rendition of the national anthem. This year, country music star and admitted Atlanta Falcons fan Luke Bryan will sing before the game.

"It'll certainly be a highlight of my career and my entertainment life to be able to walk out there, and hopefully perform the anthem the way I always dreamed I would do it," Bryan said.

It's clear, the big game will have some big voices performing in H-Town!