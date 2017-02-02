Little girls go viral with adorable ‘Hidden Figures’ poster for Black History Month project

MILWAUKEE — In celebration of Black History Month, three inspired elementary school students are slaying the internet with their class project highlighting the three talented African-American women featured in the hit movie “Hidden Figures.”

Ambrielle Baker-Rogers, Miah Bell-Olson and Morgan Coleman are students at Milwaukee College Prep. The class was tasked with creating a series of posters that recognize the achievements and celebrated the culture of the black community.

On the cover of the poster, the girls stand confident in their costumes themed after the recently famed NASA scientists Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson. “Blackness is Beauty” is appropriately written at the bottom of the poster.

“Representation is so necessary for our youth and it is a beautiful thing to see three talented black women lead such and inspiring true story. We do so much for our kids in the community and it is just refreshing to have media and entertainment sources that further the development of our youth,” Ambrielle’s mother Jerrica Rogers said in a Facebook post.

The students knocked the project straight out of the Milky Way— receiving social media praise from the film’s leading women, actresses Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

“This is just too adorable!” Spencer said in a Twitter re-post.

Priceless. #Femthefuture #Hiddenfigures A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Jan 28, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

OH MY GOODNESS IN HEAVEN 🤗🤗🤗I do what I do #SoTheBabiesCanDream #GodBlessTheBabies #Hope #TheFuture #BeInspired #Hiddenfigures🚀 #HiddenNoMore 💋💋💋 A photo posted by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

The girls’ teacher Terrance Sims hopes the entire school will become involved in the project in future years, the mother said.

“He is working with a local photographer by the name of Amanda Evans to capture the moments and he is responsible for putting the images together as a poster. I took on the role of dressing my daughter for her part and the other mothers did the same for their daughters. This project was done in his classroom last year with just his students and because of the success it had in his class, he opened it up to the rest of the school,” Jerrica Rogers said. “His goal is to have representation from all grades to reinforce the idea that they are beautiful and represent a culture and city rooted in achievement.”