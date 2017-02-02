Local design house turning Super Bowl textiles into art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Once the commotion dies down and the big game is over, they'll be a lot of branded Super Bowl material left behind.

That's where the ladies of Magpies & Peacocks come into play.

The Houston non-profit design house teamed up with the NFL to ensure that all of the league's left overs wouldn't go to waste. Everything from Super Bowl LI banners to merchandise and other textiles will be donated to M&Ps to be used by local artists and design students from across the city. Several big names in the local art scene including Rene Garza were apart of the GameCity Showcase party Wednesday night, and Garza said he already has big plans for the recycled material.