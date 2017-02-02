Michigan researchers turn human urine into garden fertilizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Talk about turning _____ into gold! (We'll let you fill in the blank.)

Researchers at the University of Michigan claim they've found a useful way to recycle human urine, not for drinking but for fertilizing. With help from the Rich Earth Institute in Vermont, they've invented an elaborate urine diverting toilet system.

Michigan has installed two of the toilets on campus to turn students' liquid deposits into what they're calling "liquid gold."

"We're talking about a massive amount of fertilizer that could be harvested from urine," Rich Earth Institute co-founder Abe Noe-Hays said. "About 25 percent of this country's entire need for fertilizer could be met by human urine alone."

Scientists are distilling this urine into a product that can one day be used on farms across the nation.