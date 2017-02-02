Prayer, protests, postings and phone calls: All in a days work for President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Think President Donald Trump doesn’t have a prayer? Well, he did begin the day at the annual National Prayer Breakfast. He talked about freedom, American values, and freedom of religion— all of which he believes are threatened.

He’s also vowing to sign a bill to partially eliminate the division between church and state.

Since 1954, tax exempt entities like churches and charities can’t participate in politics of any kind and clergy can’t endorse or oppose candidates from the pulpit. Otherwise, they could lose their tax exempt status.

“I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution,” Trump said.

Another day, another tiff with a world leader. Things may be going sideways Down Under. Trump’s recent phone call with Australia’s prime minister got heated when Trump questioned a deal to take in asylum seekers.

“The President assured me that he would continue with and honor the agreement,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

That’s what Trump said, but he tweeted something else: surprise that President Obama would make such a pact. His tweet reads: “Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!”

Aussies and American’s are BFF's. Some are worried the relationship is on the rocks. President Trump says, “Don't worry about it. Just don't worry about it. They're tough. We have to be tough. It's time we're going to be a little tough, folks.”

According to CNN, transcripts from a phone call between Trump and Mexico’s president reveal Trump is offering to help him knock out drug cartels. Meanwhile, many Mexicans are boycotting U.S. brands in retaliation to Trump's plan to fund a border wall by enforcing a 20 percent tax on Mexican goods.

On Wednesday night, protests in California on Berkeley’s campus turned violent, forcing officials to cancel alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopolous. The controversial extreme right Breitbart editor posted, “The left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

A trump tweet suggested pulling federal funds from U.C. Berkely. “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

In the midst of running the country, the president has found time to notice television ratings drop on "The Apprentice" since Arnold Schwarzenegger took over his hosting gig.

“And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings okay,” Trump said.

Arnold’s solution?

“Why don't we switch jobs,” Schwarzenegger said.

Hey, nobody ever said running the country would be easy!