× Travis High School students arrested in aggravated robbery involving Snapchat

RICHMOND, Texas — Four teens were arrested Thursday after investigators said they used social media messaging to rob a person last week in Fort Bend County.

On Jan. 28, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the victim received a Snapchat message with an invite to meet one of the suspects at their house on Lake Wichita Lane, near West Belfort and the Grand Parkway. While at the house, deputies said the suspects armed themselves with a handgun, rifles and a taser.

Deputies said the victim was held at gunpoint as the suspects demanded his wallet. The taser was also used, investigators said.

One of the suspects fired his rifle and the victim ran off and the group followed him, deputies said. The victim made it to a coffee shop where he noticed he had been shot in the leg. He then called authorities.

Deputies later arrested Zachary Foltz, 18, Mathew Stephens, 17 and Roberts Spikes Jr, 18, at Travis High School with the help of Fort Bend ISD Police and the school’s staff.

Foltz, Stephens and Spikes are being interviewed at the Fort Bend County jail and are all charged with aggravated robbery. Stephens and Foltz are being held on a $100,000 bond while Spikes is being held for $200,000.

Meanwhile, the minor was taken to a juvenile detention center. His name and picture have not been released.