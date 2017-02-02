Super Bowl 51 visitors invade Houston— and it’s roads!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Super Bowl is days away, and the traffic is getting real! In fact, the roads have already become a battlefield.

The Houston Police Department reports a case of road rage on High 59 took place Thursday around 4:30 a.m.

"There was a black car beside me, and the lanes come together and I went to get in front of him and he started shooting," driver Tony Brannon said.

"My commute is usually about 30 minutes," resident Adam Walding said. "It takes me about 2 hours to get to work right now, and that started on Wednesday."

So what's the best way to get around H-town during the Super Bowl mayhem?

"The light rail is cool because you don't have to worry about parking. You just walk down to the rail, get on and you'll be here in 10 minutes," Leon Dillard said.

"I rode in from Hobby on the No. 50 and the No. 20 very easy, dropped me right off in front of my hotel, and I've been walking since then," Portia White said

The cost of parking alone, makes cabs or Metro better choices. And if you hitch a ride, you can drink as much as you want!

"There's no reason to be driving around right now. There's way too much going on, gotta be smart if you're gonna be drinking and enjoying the weekend."

If you are out cruising around town this week, take a deep breath and be patient.

Or you might be cruisin’ for a bruisin’!