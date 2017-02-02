Super Bowl 51 volunteers get personality training to better assist crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The biggest football game of the year attracts all kinds of people, but the Super Bowl 51 Host Committee wants the big game to be a memorable experience for everyone.

In addition to training volunteers about logistics like parking and road closures, the committee has brought in some outside help to train volunteers about the ways to best interact with fans of all backgrounds.

"We have been running through the what we call E-colors with all of the volunteers, about 10,000 people now," Co-Ceo Lewis Senior of Equilibria. "You'll see when they're actually out working as volunteers one of the things they will have is this card and this very simply explains the fact that not everybody likes to be communicated with in the same way."

More than 140,000 people are expected to come to Houston to experience the super bowl, and the city expects a million people to take part in some type of pre-game festivities. With that many people, it will be tough to personalize every interaction. But that doesn't mean volunteers won't be trying.

"The perfect outcome is every individual gets treated the way they need to be treated," Senior said. "So for example, myself as a top color yellow, I like to have a bit of a social discussion."

If all goes as planned, Super Bowl 51 could be a great look for Houston— and something we'll all talk about for years to come.