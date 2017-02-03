Big-time celebs show out at ‘The Power of Influence Awards Brunch’ honoring Mathew Knowles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Super Bowl festivities hit their stride Friday as stars gathered for The Power of Influence Awards Brunch, part of Superbash 2017. The event was hosted by Mathew Knowles, Beyonce's father and the man responsible for Destiny's Child.

Special guests were honored for being a positive influence in their communities. Among them is singer Jordin Sparks, who started her own foundation 10 years ago to give back to troubled communities.

Guests got to ogle celebrities and mingle with award winners. And attendees showed the city of Houston as much love as they showed the honorees.