Deputies: Two sons find mom stabbed to death in NW Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, TX- Deputies are investigating after two sons found their mother dead in their northwest Harris County home Friday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the oldest son left the home to pick up his younger brother from work.

When they arrived home at the 1900 block of Great Elms Drive around 1:45 a.m., they found their mother stabbed to death in her bedroom.

According to deputies, the woman was 38-years-old and there were no signs of forced entry and her sons are not person of interest.