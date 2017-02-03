HOUSTON -- Will it be a super week at the box office this weekend? Film critic Dustin Chase runs down the latest releases that include Asa Butterfield as a teenager born in space, desperately wanting to live on earth in The Space Between Us. Robert DeNiro is back in the comedy genre with The Comedian. While Billy Crudup, Frank Langella, Christina Applegate and Josh Lucas road trip from one coast to another in search of assisted suicide in Youth in Oregon. These three films all up for review on this week’s Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: The Space Between Us, The Comedian and Youth in Oregon
-
Flix Fix: Fences, Hidden Figures among nominees for Houston Film Critics Society Awards
-
Flix Fix: The best and worst of 2016
-
Flix Fix: J.K. Rowling returns, “Loving” stirs emotions
-
Flix Fix: Jackie, Man Down, The Eyes of My Mother in theaters this weekend
-
Flix Fix: ‘Gold,’ ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ hit theaters this weekend
-
-
Flix Fix: ‘The Bye Bye Man,’ ‘Live By Night’ among must-see films this weekend
-
Flix Fix: Miss Sloane, Office Christmas Party and other must-see movies this December
-
Flix Fix: “Arrival” lands, more box office thrillers for the weekend
-
Flix Fix: Brad Pitt delivers in spy thriller, Bad Santa 2 returns with raunchiness & more reviews
-
Flix Fix: Dustin gives take on Silence, A Monster Calls, Underworld Blood Wars and Golden Globe predictions
-
-
Fix Flix: ‘Split,’ ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ makes for thriller-packed weekend
-
Flix Fix: Doctor Strange, Hacksaw Ridge and Moonlight
-
Oscar nominations are in! Flix Fix critic Dustin Chase weighs in