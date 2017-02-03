Keep your eye on the ball: How the Super Bowl game day footballs are made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- Come Super Bowl Sunday we are going to see a lot of Wilson footballs thrown around the field. But do you know what all goes into making an official NFL game ball?

Lucky for you, Wilson Sporting Goods brought a pop up factory to The NFL Experience. Even better EyeOpener's Maggie Flecknoe has a behind the scenes tour.

As for who will be holding the Super Bowl LI victory ball, we will soon find out. But one thing we do know, the workers at Wilson Sporting Goods are the true MVPs. All of their hard work and dedication so we can enjoy America's favorite pastime.