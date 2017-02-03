Painting with an NFL Twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Students at James Madison High school in Hiram Clarke, not only had the opportunity to paint with a twist, but the real twist was painting with NFL Players.

Painting with a Twist partnered with the NFL association to host a two-hour event that will include an instructional painting class with 17 former NFL players and 35 students. All 52 participants individually painted football themed artwork.

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young, a Madison alumni, and former NFL tight end Robert Royal spoke to students about the importance of anti-bullying.

"It's an unique experience and something to remember for a lifetime to actually have some of the NFL Players here on Superbowl week is a wonderful thing to actually talk to their kids about," General Manager Dimitri Papakyriacou of Painting with a Twist said.