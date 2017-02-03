Party with a Purpose: Taste of the NFL to bring in tastiest food of Super Bowl LI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Super Bowl LI weekend has finally made it to Houston. While championship rings and football is on the NFL's mind — most of us dreaming about all of the delicious food and amazing chefs coming to town! And the Taste of the NFL, a grand tasting event featuring 32 of the nation's finests cooks, is showing us its A game!

The Texas-sized tasting will be hosting its 26th annual Party with a Purpose event Saturday evening at the University of Houston and expects nearly 3,000 guests will be attendance, organizers said. During the night, NFL stars from all 32 teams and notable chefs from across the U.S. will be paired together as they prepare more than 45,000 tastings and pour over 3,000 glasses of wine.

The night will also include both a silent and live auction of coveted memorabilia and gifts from the NFL and celebrity supporters like former Panthers cornerback Dante Wesley and Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields.

It's all to raises funds to benefit hunger relief efforts in the United States, with all proceeds going to support food banks and food pantries in the 32 NFL cities. So far, the Taste of the NFL has raised over $25 million, which have provided over 200 million meals to starving families.