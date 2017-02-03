Security organizations meet-up before Sunday’s big game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Several public safety organizations from across Houston and all of Harris County are ready for Super Bowl LI.

The groups have set up a massive control center to help make sure everything goes smoothly.

"We have over 40 agencies represented in this room," an official said. "Our purpose is to first of all share information, maintain situational awareness, coordinate our activities among the different jurisdictions and agencies and we have numerous items of technology that allows us to do that."

That technology includes a ton of cameras placed around the Super Bowl events, which will all feed back to the control center for authorities to view in real time. So if anything out of the ordinary does happen, they'll be able to react to it.