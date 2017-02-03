Slideshow: Doin’ it real big Super Bowl week at the Big Texas Party

HOUSTON — There are at least dozens of extravagant shindigs rolling into Houston for Super Bowl LI — but few have the authentic southern flare of the Big Texas Party Thursday night at Silver Street Studios! Booze, beer and bourbon were just the tip of the giant liquor bottle ice sculptures greeting you at the front door.

The pre-game event— hosted by CultureMap, ESPN Radio and SB Nation — attracted hundreds of people for a night of wine, craft beer and premium liquor tastings and a spirited line-up of country music singers including headliner Bart Crow.

Now that's how you cupid shuffle! Doin' it right at the Big Texas Party! #SB51 #BigTexasParty #Houston #Texas #Superbowl A video posted by CW 39 Houston (@cw39houston) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

“It was a great night! The food was delicious, the music— everything was awesome. It was my first time, and I was beyond impressed,” Nicolai Mitchell said.

Guests also feasted on Texas-style barbeque and hearty sides cooked by numerous vendors in the Houston restaurant scene. Tables stretched in a long line, serving slow-cooked beef brisket, Cajun jambalaya, pork ribs and even deserts. Ray’s BBQ Shack, MADMAX BBQ, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, Killen’s Barbecue, The Craftory and Pinkertons Texas Barbecue Pit were among the caterers and eateries at the event.

Big Texas Party organizers said a portion of the event proceeds will be donated to The Center, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the pursuit of choice, growth, and personal independence for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.