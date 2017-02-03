Spring homeowner haunted by bee infestation, honey dripping from house walls 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas — A simple roof repair has a Spring woman in a sticky situation.

When roofers came out to Latanja Levine's house, they made a startling discovery.

"They discovered there was a bee problem, told me that he couldn't do anything on the roof until something was done with the bees," Levine said. "So we looked at the bees to remove them enough so that they could work."

The homeowner said professionals were able to close the whole from which the bees were coming, allowing the construction works to get back to work. But when Levine returned to her two-story house, she realized the situation was worse than imagined.

She found honey dripping from the walls! It's a problem she has been dealing with for three to four days, Levine said.

"It's coming in from the ceiling, down to the walls," she said. "I'm mopping it up, mopping in the walls. It's all over the curtains here— just honey. They're probably ruined.

When Newsfix visited the home, the sweet syrup was found pouring down the walls in thin straight lines and creating sticky puddles on the floor.

"It's going to other walls and coming through other places and you can see it's coming through cracks and crevices in the crown molding," Levine said.

The federal government added honey bees to the national endangered species list last year, so killing the insects is out of the question.

"Behind me is where they pulled out the bees, they smoked them out and put them directly into their colonies. There must've been 50,000 bees and they were swarming everywhere, but I asked them if they got the Queen bee," Levine said.

The answer was 'no.'

Levine has a big problem on her hands with the queen bee still ruling the hive.