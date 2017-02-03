Super Bowl City Showdown:Atlanta takes the win on accents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — With all the out of towners coming to Houston for Super Bowl 51, the colorful accents converging on NRG Stadium are in for one super showdown.

You don't have to graduate from Harvard to recognize a Boston accent— just ask Hollywood and Broadway dialect coach Joel Goldes!

Some prime examples of a Boston accent done well? Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon from 'The Departed.' Well that's cheating, they grew up there! Terrible examples? Jack Nicholson and Martin Sheen, from again, 'The Departed.'

Now Atlanta’s Georgian and Houston’s Texan accents are both southern, so a lot people just try to wing it — but there is a distinct difference between the two dialects.

Joel said the Georgia accent is by far the most dope— it's just generally the easiest to learn.

But there's still hope for you yet, if you haven't quite mastered the Texan twang, it’s not too difficult.

But trying to pull off a Boston accent without any training? That`s a nope!

“I think the people of Boston, if I can generalize, are tired of people attempting and doing it badly,” Goldes said.