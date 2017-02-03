Super Bowl pop-up Club Nomadic opens to mixed reviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Club Nomadic is open for business and the venue is getting rave reviews from attendees.

"It was amazing, the venue was amazing," said Kristie Medrano. "It's so crazy that they built it in a few months and then in a few days it will be gone."

However, those some of those same attendees had issues with the parking situation.

"There's no parking. It's just drop off and pickup," Medrano said. "But I mean it's okay because we have Uber."

However, many attendees reported issues with Uber as well.

"The line for Uber is ridiculously long," Kristin Kotinek said. "We're actually walking to try and catch something on the main street over here instead of waiting that way."

Despite all the issues outside the club, many of those there on opening night say the experience is worth dealing with the issues.

Tonight Bruno Mars takes the stage, so expect the club to be packed once again.