HPD: Woman attacked, stabbed 6 times by ex-husband

HOUSTON – A woman was attacked and stabbed six times by her ex-husband on Saturday morning near Turner Drive and McGallion Road, according to authorities.

Police said when the woman arrived home and got out of her car at about 4:30 a.m., her ex-husband was hiding in the front lawn and then confronted her. Allegedly, after an exchange of words, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman.

The woman’s daughter and another man inside the home heard her screaming and found her laying in the driveway.

The suspect ran away from the scene.

The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive. The case is still under investigation.