‘No ban, no wall’ protesters demonstrate in the Galleria area, while more protests are planned for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Not everyone's in the mood for some football this weekend. Protesters took to the streets in the Galleria area to show their solidarity against President Donald Trump.

"No ban, no wall! No ban, no wall!" they chanted outside the Starbucks on Post Oak at Westheimer.

"It's just getting too far, I mean, it's getting too much. It's time for people to make a stand," a masked protester said.

"We're always here for public safety, but we also want to allow protesters to exercise their First Amendment rights," HPD's Exec. Assist. Chief Troy Finner declared.

"No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace!" the chants continued.

And other protest organizers say this is just a pregame warm up for a whole lot more 'resistance' to come!

"There's different groups doing different things, but at one point there is an idea to come together at a certain time," #ResistHouston's Facebook page moderator Blake Stroud shared.

Houston attorney and 'Socialist Alternative' organizer Brian Harrison visited NewsFix to fill us in.

"I would imagine that we would have several thousand this weekend," Harrison predicted for the number of demonstrators expected this weekend.

So, why are these groups taking to the streets against Trump?

"He has sought to divide the American people according to race, religion, gender, sexual orientation...that's unacceptable," Harrison demanded. "And it's unacceptable to a large part of the American community."

"People are starting to realize those people are getting screwed over.....those people are getting screwed over-- we have to do something right now," Stroud insisted.

So far, no counter-protests have erupted.

"People are scared, but they're also pissed off," Stroud revealed.

"I would expect Houston to remain peaceful in keeping with its history of demonstrations," Harrison said.

But if any counter-groups do materialize, H-Town could be in for a bigger battle than the one on the field this weekend.