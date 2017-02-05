Black Lives Matter Protest at Super Bowl 51

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- As thousands of people make their way to NRG Stadium for Super Bowl 51, the crowd marching nearby was not interested in football.

They were all a part of a joint protest, marching against social and political injustices.

"We are out here, because we believe that the direction that Donald Trump is taking America is absolutely wrong. America is a nation of immigrants. Houston is a city of immigrants," one protester stated.

The protesters gathered at Hermann Park before the three mile march to NRG Stadium. They represented different social organizations, such as Black Lives Matter and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Congressman Al Green stated, "The protest is happening today, because there is injustice today. The protest is happening here, because there is injustice here. Dr. King reminded us that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Demonstrators believe with the current climate and with the spotlight on Houston, they have a message that will not be silenced. It's not just about football in Houston. These protesters

are driving for change and using every play in the book.