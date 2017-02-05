× Patriots have biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, win fifth title

HOUSTON — For the first time, a Super Bowl needed overtime, and for the fifth time, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.

This time, it took the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to do it, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 at NRG Stadium in Houston in Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta had a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter. But a costly Atlanta fumble by quarterback Matt Ryan with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter helped set up the Patriots to come all the way back.

It was the first time the Falcons had turned the ball over in this postseason.

The revenge tour is complete, and quarterback Tom Brady stands alone.