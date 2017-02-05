× Police: Restaurant owner shoots at robbery suspects, kills one

HOUSTON – A restaurant owner who’s been victimized before turned the tables on would-be robbers, killing one, Saturday night.

According to Houston police, the owner of Jeff’s Kitchen Bar-B-Que, located on Mesa Rd., was leaving from the back parking lot around 10:50 p.m. when two men jumped out from behind a garage bin and approached him.

The owner, who has been robbed before, pulled out his own gun and began to shoot at the suspects.

One suspect was shot in the throat and chest while the other fled from the scene.

The injured suspect was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died.

The owner was not hurt during the incident.

At this time, no charges are expected to be filed.