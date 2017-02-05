HOUSTON — The Superbash Ultra VIP Red Carpet Mega Bash was one to remember as several guests enjoyed music, drinks, laughter and a tour of the soon-to-be sold House of Dereon.

This Saturday Super Bowl event included hot performances by new, up and coming artists like the beautiful ladies of Blushhh Music, and an up close and personal view of plaques for albums by Beyonce’, Solange, and The O’Jays.

Check out this slideshow to view the fun for yourself, and get a glimpse of why Mathew Knowles is indeed legendary!

Photo/Video Credit: Jarrett Gilliam & Ke’Tara Wells