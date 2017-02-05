Slideshow: The Taste of the NFL celebrates food and football while supporting hunger relief

HOUSTON — When food and football are combined, the occasion is bound to be amazing and rather tasty! The Taste of the NFL gave a delicious party on guests’ taste buds as they gathered to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief organizations in the 32 NFL cities and across the country.

With the organization approaching its 26th year at Super Bowl LI, they conducted a fantastic fundraising event that included former and current NFL players, a musical act by The Band Perry, and celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Richard Blais.

Since the organization was founded, Taste of the NFL has raised more than $25 million that has provided more than 275 million meals for Americans.

Take a look at the slideshow to get a virtual taste of this Super Bowl event!