Here are the dark details of David Beckham’s email scandal

ENGLAND - Step aside, Hillz, email hackers are preying on a new victim. It looks like soccer legend, David Beckham, has a dark side. The Sun magazine leaked details from an alleged 18.6 million personal email hack containing three years of information.

The magazine is spilling the tea on some of the most shocking discovering in the latest "Becki-leaks" scandal.

According to The Sun, Beckham tried using his charity work as a scheme to earn him the British rank of knighthood.

In one email, he calls the Honour's committee "unappreciative c***s".

Another leak reveals him smack talking Welsh classical singer, Katherine Jenkins. The athlete calls her OBE award from the queen a f***ing joke. In the email, he allegedly said would not accept a lesser award; "unless it's knighthood f*** off."

Beckham might also be stingy with his own money. Another email shows he was salty about a UNICEF ambassador asking for a hefty cash donation. The celeb allegedly said, "I don't want to do it and I won't with my own money."

Apparently the a-lister also wanted the humanitarian organization to pay over 6,000 pounds for a flight. He did not want to use his own money to visit children in the Philippines.

UNICEF came to Beckham's defense saying in a statement he has given a significant amount of funds personally.

Beckham's spokesperson says, in a statement, the emails are "being taken out of context" and painting a "deliberately inaccurate picture".

Whatever the true case, it is safe to say Beckham's reputation is undergoing emergency surgery in the public relations operating room.

Makes one wonder if he will ever get the knighthood rank he so badly wanted now!