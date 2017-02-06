Patriots win is extra special for players hailing from Houston-area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Patriots' win in Super Bowl LI was even little sweeter for a few players that got to win in their hometown. Alief Taylor product Martellus Bennett and former The Woodlands High School great Danny Amendola were a few Houston area products on offense. On defense, rookie linebacker Elandon Roberts is a former Houston Cougar. Also, cornerback Eric Rowe played at Klein High School before attending the University of Utah.