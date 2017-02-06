HOUSTON – It wasn’t all about the football at NRG Stadium this Sunday, it was also about the food. And, of course, Houston is diverse in culture and the food is a great reflection of that. The culinary team from Aramark, NRG Stadium’s food and beverage provider, showcased signature menu items and the distinctive tastes fans were able to enjoy at the stadium on game day.
Photos: Fans treated to ‘foodie’ delight with eclectic Aramark Super Bowl menu
-
Photos: Patriots, Falcons fans wild out at Super Bowl 51!
-
Photos: Super Bowl pre-game setup at NRG Stadium
-
Black Lives Matter Protest outside Super Bowl 51
-
30 day countdown begins! Super Bowl LI coming to Houston
-
Patriots have biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, win fifth title
-
-
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick asks Texas Rangers to find Tom Brady’s jersey
-
Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones
-
Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl
-
Which Super Bowl city has the best food?
-
The 51 betting notes you need for Super Bowl LI
-
-
Super Bowl City Showdown:Atlanta takes the win on accents
-
City Showdown: How Houston stacks up to other Super Bowl cities in the sports world
-
UH students petition to save Chinese Star restaurant on campus