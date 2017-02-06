Photos: Patriots arrive in style in Houston before Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON — NewsFix was there as the New England Patriots touched down in Houston, ready to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The guys arrived on Delta Airlines, then loaded into a swagged out megabus limo, welcoming them to H-Town.

Photo Gallery

