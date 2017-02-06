President Trump talks Putin, football and fake news in new interviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Two different and recent interviews with President Donald Trump are making headlines.

While talking with One Sport Radio,Trump remained steadfast that Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't such a bad guy, even referencing his alleged popularity with is people.

In a second interview with Fox News, it was host Bill O'Reilly who had strong opinion about President Putin— blatantly calling him a killer. The harsh remarks did not sit well with The Kremlin, who is now asking for an apology from the news network.